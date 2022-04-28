Edna Myrtle Sheads, 93 of Rixeyville, VA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 25, 2022 at Blue Ridge Christian Home.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1928 at Casanova, VA a daughter of the late Pleasant Lee Embrey and Edna Webb Embrey and was the last of the family of nine children. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodie W. Sheads.
Mrs. Sheads was a member of the Jeffersonton Baptist Church and a member of the former Jeffersonton Home Demonstration Club. She was active in the life of her family farm including sewing and quilting as well as in the family’s harness shop. She and her husband enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her children, Margaret (Hank) Beall, Randy (Donna) Sheads, Charles (Billie) Sheads, Kathy (Donnie) Crews, Roger (Toni) Sheads, Wayne (Cindy) Sheads, Chrissy (Glen) Cooper and Mary (Danny) Brown; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 6-8 PM at Jeffersonton Baptist Church where funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jeffersonton Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
