Edna Meredith O’Donnell
December 9, 1928—March 23, 2022
Edna Meredith O’Donnell, 93, of Warrenton, VA, passed peacefully at her home on March 23. Several of her children and family members were at her side, comforting her and one another along with prayer and praise to God as she was transitioning into the next life.
Edna was born in Oakland, CA on December 9, 1928, to Edward and Chelneisha Wheeler. She had an older sibling, Charles, and lived most of her early years in the family home in El Cerrito, CA. Edna attended San Jose State College and majored in speech and drama. It was at the College where she met her future husband, Richard Werner O’Donnell.
In 1949 Edna and Richard married, embarking on a journey together over the course of 70 years until his death in 2018. They lived in San Jose, CA for 15 years. Richard began working at Fletcher-Smythe Buick and excelled as both a salesman and general manager.
After several years of hard work and devotion to God nurtured by their Catholic faith--and having diligently saved towards the goal of one day having their own automobile franchise--they ventured down to Southern California in 1964. Richard became a partner at a Buick dealership that was to become O’Donnell Buick in San Gabriel. Edna and Richard were accompanied on this venture by their five children (Mike, Tim, Patty, Kelly, and Katy) with their sixth child, Maureen, arriving in 1967.
Edna and Richard lived in Pasadena, Bradbury, and Arcadia, CA and sent their children to Catholic schools from kindergarten through university (Loyola Marymount). Nearly every summer they could be found up at Lake Tahoe where Edna loved to “smell the pines” and together take in the beauty of the crystal-clear mountain lake and the many walking trails. Edna had a keen esthetic sense for just about everything. She also took great care to create a sense of welcoming and elegance when she entertained.
Edna rarely looked happier than when she was “jitterbugging” to the Big Bands in the arms of her husband. On many weekends Richard and she had their standing date playing doubles tennis in their backyard with good friends. She had a superb forehand surpassed only by her unexpected one-liners--influenced undoubtedly after many years of inspiration from her husband’s sense of humor. After Richard’s retirement from the dealership they moved to Warrenton, VA in 1992 and continued active in their community, church, and with family and friends.
Edna is survived by her six children: Michael Shawn O’Donnell (spouse Debbie, Smith Mountain Lake, VA), Timothy Terrance O’Donnell (spouse Cathy, Front Royal, VA), Patricia Erin Shepherd (spouse Ken, Catlett, VA), Kelly Shamus O’Donnell (spouse Michèle, Cessy, France), Katy Aileen O’Donnell (partner Eric Singer, Santa Monica, CA), and Maureen Anne Barton (spouse David, North Fork, Idaho); 23 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 15 nephews and nieces.
From the family: Edna’s wake is on Monday, March 28 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Mass of Christian Burial is on Tuesday, March 29 at 1pm at St John the Evangelist in Warrenton. A reception will follow from 2-3pm in Mercy Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna’s memory may be made to Christendom College’s scholarship fund or the new chapel fund (www.christendom.edu/). We also want to express our deep gratitude to the many competent and compassionate caregivers who have faithfully helped Edna over the last few years. Edna so appreciated their companionship and care!
Edna loved and was loved by her family and so many friends. Yet surely no one loved her more than her beloved husband, Richard, as seen in one of his many letters to her (2014): “How lucky I have been to have you as my one and only! I still think you are as beautiful as you were on that San Jose State campus. I shall always love you during any winter, summer, fall, or spring.”
And so shall we!
“Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and will not be afraid; for the Lord God is my strength and my song, and he has become my salvation.” Isaiah 12:2
