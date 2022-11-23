Edith May Reinhardt, age 94, lived in Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022
Edith was born on May 7, 1928, to Charles B. & Berth H. Jelm (Bischoff) in Belford, N.J.
She had seven siblings, all preceded her in death, except her little sister Ruth Fuss, 91 of Ormond Beach, Fl.
Edith attended Leonardo HS until her Junior year when she left to study at Mrs. O’Shea’s Secretarial School. At age 17 she obtained a job at Fort Monmouth Army Base as the secretary for the Officer’s Candidate School. Edith eventually earned her GED and left Fort Monmouth at age 19. One of Edith’s passions was semi-professional roller skate dancing. While at the rink she met Bernard G. Reinhardt (deceased). The two married in 1947 and together they had six children, Glen (Kathy), Eric (Karen), Gale, Bernard (Christa), Karl (Meredith – deceased) and Marie.
Edith worked many odd jobs when her oldest children were small to help support the family. One job was driving charter buses with manual transmissions. Among charter bus trips, she was charged with driving children to and from school before school systems had their own transportation. Thus, becoming the first woman “school” bus driver in the state of N.J. Edith also worked as a switchboard operator at International Flavors and Fragrances, soda jerk at Wasserman’s five & dime, Real Estate Agent in Atlantic Highlands, N.J., and in various roles at AT&T where she eventually retired. Edith always worked; and in whatever capacity she was given, she always went above and beyond.
After Bernard’s death in 1986, Edith met William (Bill) Connor, who had three children of his own, David (Jacque), Dana (Rich) and Lisa (James). Together, Edith and Bill built a beautiful life. They melded their families into one magnificent union, rich with annual traditions…most memorable was their enormous Thanksgiving feast complete with Turkey, Ham and all the sides and desserts imaginable. Here is where the family bonded, especially the grandchildren who have formed lifelong bonds with each other and with their grandparents. After retirement Edith & Bill built an entertainment business. Edith attended clown college (yes…she was a professional clown named Dusty). Along with clowning, she and Bill built a portable puppet stage and created a business called “Puppets N Stuff.” They performed at charity events, birthday parties, preschools, and nursing homes. During the Christmas season they filled in as Mr. & Mrs. Clause and handed out gifts to the children of local Sheriff’s deputies. They loved to travel in their RV, on Cruise Ships and to visit their children and grandchildren who are scattered about the United States. After 24 years of love and devotion Bill went to Heaven in 2010.
Edith held onto her very large family of 9 children, 2 “adopted” daughters Cathy and Traci, 23 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, plus 1 on the way.
There was nothing she wouldn’t try. She drove motorcycles, 18-wheelers, snow mobiles, and large farm tractors…she flew airplanes, rode horses, and a sled pulled by snow dogs. She enjoyed bowling, singing, crocheting, sewing, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, reading books, target practice with her S&W 38-special, was a whiz at Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune and excelled at anything else she was challenged with. She loved going to church; and she made friends everywhere she went, including in her final days with her hospice nurses. More than anything on Earth, Edith loved her family beyond measure and the proof of how much they loved her was never more apparent than in her final days. They flew & drove in from all directions…California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida just to say one last good-bye, I love you and thank you for bringing us all together and gracing us with your undying love. Forever in our hearts.
A small service will be held in the spring in Manassas, Virginia (to be announced). A service & Celebration of Life is planned for this summer in Lunenburg, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to Capital Caring Hospice 3180 Fairview Park Dr. Suite 500, Falls Church, VA, in Edith Reinhardt’s name are appreciated. All proceeds will benefit the Adler Center in Aldie, VA
To donate online: https://tributelights.capitalcaring.org/edith-may-reinhardt/
