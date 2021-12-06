Edith (Lolly) Harris
90
April 6, 1931 - December 1, 2021
Edith (Lolly) Harris, died surrounded by family on Wednesday December 1, 2021.
Born in Maryland Park, Lolly lived in Capitol Heights Maryland, moved to Augusta West Virginia in 1980, to Lady Lake Florida in 1988 and here to Warrenton in 2017.
Lolly married Theodore (Ted) Harris September 8, 1950. Ted served in the US Marine Corps from September 1951 to December 1953. Ted died at age 81 in June 2010.
Lolly worked for the Federal Government, Department of Labor from 1949 to 1971 and was a life-long active church member.
Lolly was one of nine children of William and Viola McCormac of Capitol Heights Maryland; she is the last of the 9 to pass on to our Lord. The McCormac children are Palmer McCormac; Willee Mae Lindee; Christine Henn; William McCormac, Jr.; Sharon Henn; Edith (Lolly) Harris; Allen McCormac; Leroy McCormac and Barbara Ann Bauserman.
Lolly will be deeply missed by her only child Tom Harris who has lived here in Warrenton with his wife Elaine since 1984.
Lolly will be missed by the Harris grandsons... Thomas (Skip) and Charles (Chuck) of Fredericksburg Virginia and Mark and Kyle of Warrenton Virginia. Also, the Harris granddaughters-in-law Courtney, Beth and Heidi.
The Harris great-grandchildren are Thomas, Caroline, Charlotte, Annabelle, Lauren, Kayleb and Zayden. Also, and always in our hearts, beloved Carter Harris, forever 6 who died in 2009. They’ll miss great-grammy.
Lolly is survived by many nieces and nephews. Lee Anne Phillips of Laurel Maryland was her favorite niece and Carole Miller of Accident Maryland was very special to Lolly.
Lolly will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Ted in the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to remember the life of her great grandson Carter Harris and support families dealing with pediatric cancer to Fairy Godmother Project 600 Lafayette Blvd., Suite 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 https://www.fairygodmotherproject.org/
We’ll say goodbye to Lolly on Monday December 13
3:00 PM Visitation
4:00 PM Service
5:00 PM Dinner at a nearby restaurant
Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave Warrenton Virginia 20186 https://www.moserfuneralhome.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.