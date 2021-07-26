Edith Ann”Edie” Merchant, 81 of Warrenton, VA formerly of Arlington went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2021.
She was born on December 15, 1939 in Casanova a daughter of the late Virgil and Charlotte Bragg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Evelyn Boserman, Iola Hibbs, Raymond, Floyd and Roy Bragg.
Edie worked as a bookkeeper for various companies and then was a unit secretary for Arlington Hospital. She was a member of the Jubilee Christian Center and participated in mission trips and serving meals at The Lamb Center.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, William O. Merchant; daughters, Sherry (Daniel) Boone of Buchanan, VA, Terry (Perry) Payton of Nokesville, Barbara (D.) Daigle of Warrenton and Rebecca (Jason) Parker of Gaithersburg, MD.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA where funeral services will be Wednesday, July 28 at 2:00 PM by Rev. Bill Frasnelli of Jubilee Christian Center. Interment will be in Marshall Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jubilee Christian Center, 4650 Shirley Gate Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.