Earnest Jackie Brown of Warrenton passed away on June 6, 2021 at his home. He was 81. Jackie was the son of John Claude and Donia Brown. He was born in Glade Springs,VA. His family moved to Warrenton when he was three years old to be closer to relatives.
Jackie graduated from Warrenton High School. He worked a number of years for Valley Distributors, an auto supply store. In 1966 he became a firefighter for the Federal Government, working at Vint Hill, until he retired in 1994. While working at Vint Hill Fire Station and working a 24 hour shift, B. Mitchell, head of Fauquier County School Bus Transportation, convinced him to be a substitute school bus driver on his days off. When he retired in 1994, he became a full time bus driver and eventually a driver trainer. He enjoyed driving, talking with students, and developed great friendships with the other drivers.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 60 years Joyce L. Brown; two daughters Kay Payne and Kris Brown (Tony); four grandchildren Ashley Osburn (J.T.), Austin Colegrove (Caitlin), Alex Colegrove (Devon), and Emily Payne; four great grandchildren Aiden Payne, Brantlee and Brayleigh Colegrove; Charlee Osburn; his brothers-in -law David Leach (Laura) and Greg Leach; Jackie also leaves behind his beloved Yorkie “Rat” Nugget.
He was predeceased by his parents; siblings Ruby Sheetz, Charlotte Beavers, Pat Duvall, Rosena Sheetz, Pauline Brown, John Brown; and his much loved son-in-law Charles (Bug) Payne.
Special mention to Jerry Farkas, who was invaluable to him these last few years; Heartland Hospice; Dr. Anita Maybach and staff.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Moser Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Moser Funeral Home Chapel, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186. Internment will follow at Little Georgetown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
