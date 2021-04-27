Earl Bedford Ryan, Jr. of Orlean, VA passed peacefully on April 23, 2021 in his home.
He was born on October 11, 1951, one of eight children of Earl Bedford Ryan and Mary Elizabeth Wright Ryan. He resided in Orlean on Henchman’s Lea Farm for 69 years.
Junior enjoyed walking, fishing, traveling, playing cards an checkers, afternoon rides in his truck with Conway in the background. Outings to town always included a swing by McDonalds for a chocolate shake, cheeseburger and fries. He looked forward to his daily phone calls from family and friends. Parties on Friday night involved a cheese pizza. When they were serving breakfast on Sunday or dinner, you could find him at Orlean Fire Department.
He is survived by six siblings, Leroy Ryan, Joyce Spiker, Roger Ryan, Bernie Ryan, Albert Ryan, and Agnes Bragg; twelve nieces and nephews, and multiple great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Lucille Putnam.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 27 from 6:30 PM- 8:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where services will be held on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Orlean Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orlean Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 15 Orlean, VA 20128.
Pallbearers will be Darryl Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins, Wilson Tate, Ryan Tate, Austin Tate and Roger (Bucky) Ryan.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
