Duane Stockton Huffman

Duane Stockton Huffman

Duane Stockton Huffman, 85,

Beloved husband of the late Jackie Huffman, loving and loved Patriarch of the Huffman family, retired Commissary Foreman for Vint Hill Farms and lifetime farmer, passed away in Warrenton, VA surrounded by his family on July 6th, 2021. Son of the late John W. Huffman and the late Lula M. Huffman, Duane is survived by his daughters Lynn Maloney, and Ann Patton, and son Mark Huffman. 

Loving Brother-in-law of Phyllis Rust and Steve Buchanan. Grandfather "Pap Pap" of Jack Patton, Morgan Maloney, Jessie Jenkins, Amy Patton, Collin Maloney, and Haley Tingle.Great Grandfather of Lexi Jenkins, Camden Jenkins, Riley Spicer, Mason Jenkins, and Brycen Tingle. 

Visitation will be held on Sunday July 11, from 1- 4:30 with a Service at 4:30 - 5pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186.

Flowers can be arranged through Village Flowers of Warrenton, VA, 540 347-4711. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com

