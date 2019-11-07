Duane Daniel Budd

Duane passed away on November 3, 2019 after a battle of cancer. Duane was born to the late Walter and Jo Ann Budd on February 20, 1960. Duane leaves to cherish his memory three brother Ricky Budd (Liz), Eric Budd, Dale Budd (Rita), three nieces and 8 nephews, and several Aunt and cousins. He also leaves to cherish his fur babies Earl and Socks whom he loved dearly.
Duane was a former employee of Fairfax County Government and was working at Prince William County Government until the time of his illness.
Funeral services will be November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Royston Funeral home in Marshall VA.
