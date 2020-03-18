Dr. Robert A. Meyer, age 88, passed peacefully among family on Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020 in Warrenton, VA. He was born on July 2, 1931 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Albert R. and Helen T. Meyer. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Margaret Ann Meyer (née Jacobs) and his aunt Clara Kurowski.
Robert is survived by his three children, Gretchen E. Meyer, Eric J. Meyer (partner Rev. Kristine Kowalski), and Kirsten A. Turner (husband Carlton Turner); and three grandchildren.
Robert served in the U.S. Air Force between 1952-1956. He was stationed primarily in Japan during the Korean War, monitoring Russian language transmissions. He attended Loyola University in Chicago for undergraduate and graduate school, receiving his PhD in clinical psychology in 1964. It was at Loyola that he met his wife, Marge. They began their family in Chicago, moving to Casanova, VA where they lived since 1972. Robert was hired by Fauquier County Public Schools as their first school psychologist. He then worked as a private clinical psychologist until his retirement. Between 1990-2014, Robert also worked as a professor of psychology at Lord Fairfax Community College Fauquier Campus and was honored to receive the Distinguished Adjunct Faculty Award in 2014. Robert was a daily meditator, both in the Catholic and Zen Buddhist traditions. Throughout his life, he pursued his love of music learning to play many instruments and was particularly grateful to be able to play the cello with the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra for many years.
A private interment will be held at the Warrenton Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be planned for June 2020 (details will be announced at a later date).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 509, Warrenton VA 20188.
