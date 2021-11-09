Dr. Richard Henley Woodward “Woody” Waesche passed away November 4, 2021, surrounded by
family. An eminent rocket scientist, Woody was born in Baltimore, MD on December 20, 1930 and
graduated from Williams College in 1952 with a degree in Physics. After graduation he served in the U.S.
Army’s Ordnance Corps and was stationed at Redstone Research Laboratory, Huntsville, AL where he
met his wife of 62 years, Lucy Spotswood Waesche (White). They were married until her death in 2019.
His work in the 1950s led to the choice of the appropriate type of aluminum to ensure smooth combustion
inside solid rocket motors. Woody then attended Princeton University where he graduated with a Master’s
(1962) and Ph.D. (1965) in Aerospace and Mechanical Sciences as a Guggenheim Fellow. In 1966,
Woody became a Senior Research Engineer at United Technologies Research’s Propulsion Laboratory in
East Hartford, CT where he managed programs to develop combustion for air launched missiles. Woody
and his growing family lived in nearby Glastonbury, CT until 1981.
A specialist on numerous rocket-based initiatives, Woody became Principal Scientist at Atlantic Research
Corporation (ARC)’s Propulsion Division in Gainesville, VA in 1981. Of note was his advisory work for
NASA, where his studies and findings on the Space Shuttle’s flow field after the 1986 Challenger disaster
allowed for continued operation of the Shuttle.
In 1993 Woody left ARC to become Principal Scientist at Science Applications International Corporation,
Reston, VA, developing tactical systems and aiding our nation’s defense by performing analyses of world-
wide energetic-material and propulsion technologies. Throughout his career, Woody was a fellow at
American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics where he served on the Board of Directors and was
Director of the Propulsion and Energy Group. A specialist in solid rocket motor combustion and internal
ballistics, Woody was also editor-in-chief for numerous journals, including The Journal of Propulsion and
Power where he remained Editor-in-Chief for 14 years. In addition to authoring scores of award-winning
papers and publications in the field of rocket propulsion, Woody was member of the Combustion Institute,
International Pyrotechnics Society, National Defense Industry Association, and Sigma Xi. He received
countless industry awards throughout his illustrious career, including a recognition award from JANNAF.
Woody was known as a renaissance man with a broad intellect and deep range of interests. He was
renowned for his standout operatic bass-baritone voice and was soloist and cantor at many churches and
synagogues in Hartford CT and Washington DC. He performed at St. John’s at Lafayette Square as well
as The National Cathedral, and he sang numerous performances of Handel’s Messiah, Mozart’s Cosi Fan
Tutte and Don Giovanni. He was a member of the choir at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains, VA for
over 20 years, and sang several operatic roles with members of the Metropolitan Opera and with the
Hartford Symphony. Music was his passion, and he brought joy to many with his beautiful voice.
He leaves behind two beloved children, Charles Russell Waesche and Ann Spotswood Waesche, both of
whom loved their father deeply and were so proud of his accomplishments. He also leaves behind a
sister, Tilghman of Pinehurst, NC, and 8 nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Grace Church in The Plains, VA on November 20 at 11:00 a.m. with
interment of ashes at Church of the Nativity in Huntsville, AL to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
