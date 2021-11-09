You have permission to edit this article.
Dr. Richard Henley Woodward “Woody” Waesche

Dr.  Richard  Henley  Woodward  “Woody”  Waesche  passed  away  November  4,  2021,  surrounded  by

family.  An  eminent  rocket  scientist,  Woody  was  born  in  Baltimore,  MD  on  December  20,  1930  and

graduated from Williams College in 1952 with a degree in Physics. After graduation he served in the U.S.

Army’s  Ordnance  Corps  and  was  stationed  at  Redstone  Research  Laboratory,  Huntsville, AL  where  he

met his wife of 62 years, Lucy Spotswood Waesche (White). They were married until her death in 2019.    

His work in the 1950s led to the choice of the appropriate type of aluminum to ensure smooth combustion

inside solid rocket motors. Woody then attended Princeton University where he graduated with a Master’s

(1962)  and  Ph.D.  (1965)  in  Aerospace  and  Mechanical  Sciences  as  a  Guggenheim  Fellow.  In  1966,

Woody became a Senior Research Engineer at United Technologies Research’s Propulsion Laboratory in

East Hartford, CT where he managed programs to develop combustion for air launched missiles. Woody

and his growing family lived in nearby Glastonbury, CT until 1981.

A specialist on numerous rocket-based initiatives, Woody became Principal Scientist at Atlantic Research

Corporation (ARC)’s Propulsion Division in Gainesville, VA in 1981. Of note was his advisory work for

NASA, where his studies and findings on the Space Shuttle’s flow field after the 1986 Challenger disaster

allowed for continued operation of the Shuttle.

In 1993 Woody left ARC to become Principal Scientist at Science Applications International Corporation,

Reston, VA, developing tactical systems and aiding our nation’s defense by performing analyses of world-

wide  energetic-material  and  propulsion  technologies.  Throughout  his  career,  Woody  was  a  fellow  at

American  Institute  of Aeronautics  and Astronautics  where  he  served  on  the  Board  of  Directors  and  was

Director of the Propulsion and Energy Group. A specialist in solid rocket motor combustion and internal

ballistics, Woody was also editor-in-chief for numerous journals, including The Journal of Propulsion and

Power where he remained Editor-in-Chief for 14 years.  In addition to authoring scores of award-winning

papers and publications in the field of rocket propulsion, Woody was member of the Combustion Institute,

International  Pyrotechnics  Society,  National  Defense  Industry  Association,  and  Sigma  Xi.  He  received

countless industry awards throughout his illustrious career, including a recognition award from JANNAF.

Woody  was  known  as  a  renaissance  man  with  a  broad  intellect  and  deep  range  of  interests.  He  was

renowned for his standout operatic bass-baritone voice and was soloist and cantor at many churches and

synagogues in Hartford CT and Washington DC. He performed at St. John’s at Lafayette Square as well

as The National Cathedral, and he sang numerous performances of Handel’s Messiah, Mozart’s Cosi Fan

Tutte and Don Giovanni. He was a member of the choir at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains, VA for

over  20  years,  and  sang  several  operatic  roles  with  members  of  the  Metropolitan  Opera  and  with  the

Hartford Symphony. Music was his passion, and he brought joy to many with his beautiful voice.

He leaves behind two beloved children, Charles Russell Waesche and Ann Spotswood Waesche, both of

whom  loved  their  father  deeply  and  were  so  proud  of  his  accomplishments.    He  also  leaves  behind  a

sister, Tilghman of Pinehurst, NC, and 8 nieces and nephews.

Memorial  service  will  be  held  at  Grace  Church  in  The  Plains,  VA  on  November  20  at  11:00  a.m.  with

interment of ashes at Church of the Nativity in Huntsville, AL to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

