With sad hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and brother, Dr. Kenneth Edward Peltzer, age 87, on September 20, 2020 of Warrenton, VA. Ken was born on September 19, 1933 in the City of Baltimore, MD, a son of the late James Howard Peltzer and Blanche Willella Peltzer.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother James Howard Peltzer, Jr and his only son, Steven Douglas Peltzer. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Legg (James); his beautiful grandchildren Rachel Morris, Jacqueline Legg, Whitney Peltzer, Steven Peltzer, Aileen Bayliss (Lloyd), Christopher Legg (Violeta), Taylor Peltzer, Conner Peltzer, and Madison Peltzer and great grandchildren Brooklynn, Christopher, Riley and Knox. Also survived by his brother Franklin Peltzer and former wife and friend, Virginia Peltzer.
Ken graduated from John Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1955. A lifelong learner, he earned his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1963 from The University of Maryland, followed by his Ph.D. from the University of Maryland in 1968.
After graduating from John Hopkins University, he served for two years in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps, followed by six years in the U.S. Army Reserve. In the early 1960’s, he worked for Litton Industries where he invented or co-invented five patents in the fields of microwave recording and reconnaissance techniques. However, some of his greatest contributions were made when he worked for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center as part of the team that culminated in Apollo 11’s successful achievement of man’s first landing on the moon in 1969.
Ken later changed careers and earned his M.A.I. from the Appraisal Institute in 1982 and started his own successful commercial real estate counseling and appraisal firm where he practiced for over two decades.
Ken leaves a legacy of hard work, a big smile, an eccentric personality and will be dearly missed by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spiritual Care Support Ministries, 7179 New Hope Road, Warrenton, VA 20187. Condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com.
Memorial services are private.
