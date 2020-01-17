Dr. Joseph Lawrence Wysocki lost his battle to cancer in the early morning of January 13, 2020 with his beautiful wife of 52 years, Carolyn, by his side. He gave his bride one final gift, celebrating her 75th birthday with her on an unseasonably warm January day. He was known for his infectious laugh, gregarious personality, and joy for life, and adored his three granddaughters, Audrey, Anna, and Olive, who affectionately referred to him as their “Dziadzi Joe,” Polish for grandpa.
Joseph was born October 19, 1944 to Joseph Frank Wysocki and Helen Anna (Jaskiewicz) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and grew up in Port Richmond, a Polish neighborhood. He was very proud of his Polish heritage and his family will continue honoring him and will carry on the Polish traditions he shared with them.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marianne (Jeri) Geraldine (Pawlowic), his in-laws, Basil Haines and Alice Blair, his beloved sister-in-law Virginia Clevenger, his brother-in-law Leonard (Len) Leszczynski and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Blair Wysocki, his sister, Loretta Leszczynski, daughters Tiffany Navin (and husband John), Marya Johnson (and husband Chris), and Amber Stewart (and husband Ryan), his granddaughters, cousins, and many nieces and nephews who adored him.
Joseph attended Catholic grade school at St. Adalbert Roman Catholic Church in Port Richmond, PA also the church he attended throughout his childhood. He graduated from Holy Ghost Preparatory in Cornwall Heights, PA in 1962, attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA and eventually graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated in 1966 with a major in Interior Design. Drexel is where he met his future wife, Carolyn Blair, the love of his life and his best friend; they married a year after graduation. He then received a Master’s degree in Family Economics and Home Management from Penn State University. He was the first family member to graduate from college and ultimately earned a PhD in Consumer Economics and Public Policy from Cornell University.
He went on to have a successful career in housing; teaching and acting as a state extension housing specialist at universities including Cornell University in Ithaca, NY; Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, PA; Virginia Polytechnic and State University in Blacksburg, VA; Penn State University in State College, PA and the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, IL. Joseph then relocated his family to Gainesville, Virginia in 1991 and served as the National Program Leader for Housing and the Environment at the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. He was passionate about housing and architecture since he was a young boy. During college, he developed a lifelong interest in mid-century design, Frank Lloyd Wright and fine architecture. He was a lifetime member of the Housing Education and Research Association (HERA), where he held numerous positions including President and received many accolades for his work including HERA’s first Distinguished Service Award in 1988. He loved his job educating and helping people nationally and internationally to improve their homes and the environment. During his career, he contributed towards countless publications and talks on housing, air and water quality, and energy and disaster education.
After retirement in 2010, Joseph and Carolyn settled in Amissville, VA to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Joseph was most proud of his three daughters and their accomplishments and his three wonderful granddaughters. He loved babysitting and each of them have many fond memories of spending quality time with their beloved Dziadzi Joe.
In his retirement, he loved spending time with friends and family, enjoying Polish food, genealogy, gardening, reading the Washington Post and biographies, and traveling throughout Europe. The highlight of his travels was a trip to Poland where he visited the birthplaces of his grandparents. He was always fascinated by the Titantic, loved visiting historic homes, and anything to do with Poland and his hometown of Philadelphia. He liked helping those less fortunate and volunteered and served lunch at Manna Ministry in Culpeper in recent years. Joseph imparted on his children the importance of kindness and acceptance of those who are different. Joseph also was a strong believer in political activism and social programs, and was a proud and active member of the Democratic Party. Our patriarch, Dziadzi Joe, will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton, VA on Sunday, February 2 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions to organizations dear to Joe would be appreciated including Fauquier County Habitat for Humanity (www.fauquierhabitat.org), Manna Ministry (www.culpeperpresbyterian.org/manna), and Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth (nazarethcsfn.org).
