Dr. John Henry Gilbert III, 76, of New Baltimore, Virginia passed away on May 22, 2022.
He was born in Shaker Heights, Cleveland, Ohio on July 18, 1945 to John Henry Gilbert II and Eleanor Lafore Gilbert.
John earned a BS in Biology from Swarthmore College (Pennsylvania) and a PhD in Aerospace Physiology from Indiana University. After graduation he joined the United States Navy and rose to the rank of Commander. Through the years, John did research at several naval bases in California and Florida. John transitioned from active duty to the Naval Reserves and continued his passion for flight and space by working for the NASA Space program as a Board Certified Aerospace Physiologist in Houston. He later retired from Lockheed Martin in Virginia.
John worked in three different laboratories at the Johnson Space Center. He worked in the Environmental Lab, the Exercise Countermeasure Project, and in the Neuroscience Labs. He was a valued member of each laboratory, providing both research and technical guidance. He made numerous trips to Russia working with astronauts and cosmonauts in the Shuttle-Mir program.
At Johnson Space Center, John was a member of the Naval Space Command Detachment Houston supporting four payloads on seventeen missions of shuttle. His expertise displayed some of the first images of the USN/JSC Electronic Still Camera developed specifically for taking images on orbit and of the earth that were ascribed with geo-location data. John was a valued member of the detachment personnel, including five Naval Astronaut Reserve members.
John was always interested in aviation. He flew many different aircraft with instructors in the Navy and eventually earned his pilot's license. During retirement John continued his interest, although on a smaller scale. He was a member of two model airplane clubs, the F.A.R.M in Bealeton and Culpeper Model Barnstormers. John spent many hours building and flying model planes. He frequently volunteered at club events and enjoyed introducing the next generation to model aviation at Culpeper Air Fest.
John also had an interest in restoring cars and had a treasured 1974 Porsche 911 that he enjoyed working on through the years.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; sisters, Deborah Gilbert-Weeks and Priscilla Gilbert; step daughter, Kristin Nichols Fox; niece, Elena Weeks Saykaly, nephews, Doug Weeks, John Holt, Michael Gilbert; as well as grandchildren, Kenna and Mabel Fox; and many other grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor, and father, John, as well as sister, Cornelia Gilbert Holt.
John’s bright smile, warmth, and devotion to the many dogs, cats, birds, and family members that he supported with his time and love will be missed.
John’s ashes will be laid to rest with ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John’s honor to the following : Doctors Without Borders – https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
American Friends Service Committee – https://www.afsc.org
