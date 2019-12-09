Dr. Eliot Michael Rosen, 67, of Broad Run died December 4, 2019 at Fairfax Inova Hospital.
Born May 27, 1951 in New York, NY to Rubin and Shirley Rosen, he went on to dedicate his professional life to the fight against cancer. A graduate of University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, he first worked as a radiation oncologist and later became a leading innovator in breast cancer research.
Dr. Rosen is survived by his wife Jill Robbins Rosen; two stepsons Brian Coss (Christiana) and Daniel Coss; seven grandchildren Anthony, Max, Mason, Oliver, Maggie, Penelope, and Milo; and a sister Janet Rosen.
A Funeral will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Battlefield Baptist Church, 4361 Lee Highway, Warrenton, Va. 20187 with Rev. Greg Corcoran officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road in Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Battlefield Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com
