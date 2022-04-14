Dr. Constance Carr Houk of Warrenton, VA passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.
Constance was born on October 3, 1958, in Winchester, VA to the late John Kenley Carr and Marian Alice Wendler Carr. She grew up in Berryville and Winchester, VA and was a 1977 graduate of John Handley High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from the University of Georgia and went on to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine where she received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1986. She was a resident of Fauquier County, VA for over 30 years and was practicing small animal veterinary medicine at the Animal Care Center in Warrenton from 2012 until her death.
Constance loved animals, particularly dogs and horses, and fostering the human-animal bond
as a veterinarian. She valued the relationships she had with her many clients and their pets throughout the years and enjoyed being a part of the Warrenton community. In recent years Constance gained an appreciation for sport cars and enjoyed many dinners and spirited drives as an active member of the Piedmont Corvette Club. She adored her family and looked forward to the annual family vacation at Smith Mountain Lake and family reunion in Hanover, PA. She loved walks around town with her poodles and was preparing to start competing in agility trials with her standard poodle Pandora, “Pandy”. She was an avid reader, gardener, lover of hats and collector of brightly colored shoes, clothes and scrubs. She had a wicked sense of humor, appreciated off-the-wall fortune cookie fortunes, loved making up silly songs to sing to the animals, and had a seemingly endless well of patience when playing with her grandchildren—both two- and four-legged.
Constance is survived by her three loving children, Alice ‘Bunny’ Houk-Miles and her husband, Johnson Miles of Roanoke, VA, Eva Houk of Warrenton, VA and Wesley Houk of Harrisonburg, VA; two sisters, Tracey Rossman and her husband, John of Bluffton, SC and Carol McKay and her husband, Ian Hardin of Athens, GA; two grandchildren, Xavier and Vivienne Miles of Roanoke, VA; longtime companion, Clayton Voigt; and her two beloved poodles, Pandy & Simon
A celebration of Constance’s life will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview
Ave., Warrenton, VA on May 7, 2022 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
