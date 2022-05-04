Douglas Scott Surges, 70 of Bealeton, VA passed away on April 21, 2022 at UVA Prince William Hospital Center in Manassas, VA. He was born on March 29, 1952 in New Jersey to Frank and Aileen Surges.
After growing up in New Jersey, Doug attended the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology in 1975. Doug was a skilled Class A Contractor who served as Vice President at Pulte Homes, as well as Construction Manager at Stok Homes before starting his own business. Doug spent the final years of his career running the company he created, Foxcroft Contracting and Custom Framing before retiring in 2020. Doug was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, skiing and snowboarding, scuba diving, and grilling. Doug was also a motorcycle enthusiast. He owned many motorcycles throughout his life and was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) for over 20 years where he served as a Road Captain and the Northern Virginia Area Representative for several years.
Mr. Surges is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his stepdaughter, Dawn Champ. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 19 years, Shelia (Hull) Surges, his daughter, Crystal Marie (Rodney) Shifflett, his stepchildren, Nathan (Tiffany) Jennings, Amber (Robert) Forry, Crystal (Justin) Moyer, and son-in-law Troy Champ; his sister, Michele Lange, as well as 15 grandchildren.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
