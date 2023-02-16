Douglas Meade White of Nellysford, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 5 at home, surrounded by his family and his dog. Born on July 23, 1946 in Charleston, West Virginia, he was 76 years old.
Predeceased by his parents, Kermit and Sue White of Warrenton, Virginia he is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bronwyn Ikner White, his son, Bradley Alexander (Kris), his daughter, Elizabeth Meade (Jeff), and grandchildren, Adelaide Mary and Anna Meade White and Stella Thayer and Raife Alexander Wilson-White.
He was a graduate of West Virginia University where he earned degrees in philosophy and political science and later, a master’s degree in administration and supervision of schools at the elementary level. Prior to moving to Nelson County, Virginia to be near his son and family, Mr. White had a long and fulfilling 42 year career working with Fauquier County's children as a teacher and administrator, most recently at C.M. Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton, Virginia where he was the principal for many years.
During his career, he was recognized by the Washington Post as a Principal Of Excellence. The happiest times in his work day were spent reading to and telling stories to his students, introducing them to writers such as O. Henry, Jack London, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Ogden Nash.
Active in the community, Mr. White served on the Warrenton Architectural Review Board, the Fauquier Library Board, and twice as an elder at the Warrenton Presbyterian Church. His keen interest in the outdoors, where he loved to hike, cross country ski, mountain bike, and paddle his canoe on whitewater rivers in Virginia and the southwest spilled over to many of his friends and family who joined him on his adventures. This love of nature led him to create an outdoor education program for his fifth and sixth Bradley students, accompanying them on a three-day camping and environmental education trip at Camp Highroad.
The most important things in life to him, however, were his family, his friends and the time he was able to spend with them.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Rockfish Presbyterian Church, Nellysford, Virginia on February 25 at 11:00 a.m.
Anyone wishing to memorialize his death may contribute to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway Suite 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911 or to the charity of their choosing.
