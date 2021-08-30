Douglas Frederick MacKenzie, age 72, of Purcellville, VA died on August 25, 2021 at INOVA Loudoun Hospital. He was born on November 20, 1948 in Washington DC to the late Donald Frederick MacKenzie and Millicent Welby West and was raised in Middleburg, VA.
Doug was a 1966 graduate of the Randolph-Macon Academy. He was educated at Georgetown University and the Sorbonne. Dougie was a celebrated playwright, he was Pasatiempo magazine’s 1988 Santa Fe Signature Artist for Writing. His work includes: The Water Gators in Hell (1977), a dyspeptic epic poem, and two plays, “The Splendid Wren”, which opened at The Santa Fe Playhouse in 1996, and the acclaimed “Baby Rugby,” which had its debut at The Armory for the Arts Theatre in Santa Fe, in 1988. The play received plaudits from theater critic Craig Smith in The New Mexican. Doug’s 2003 book, Mango Lassie, Memoir of the ‘60’s, is in more libraries than any other book published about Georgetown University and look forward in the near future, to his newest book yet to be published, Stopover Bombay.
Doug was a gun enthusiast and an avid traveler and traveled across the United States fighting in martial art tournaments.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce F. MacKenzie and his sister Gail Rodgers.
Doug is survived by his loving brother, Ross A. MacKenzie of Marshall, VA and several nieces and nephews. He was dedicated to his constant companion, Lulu, his Burmese cat.
A Life Celebration Service will be held on Sunday, September 12th at 4:00pm at Royston Funeral Home, 106 E. Washington Street, Middleburg. Online condolences may be made at www.roystonfuneralhome.net In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Doug’s name to the Middleburg Humane Foundation, P.O. Box 684, Marshall, VA 20116 (www.middleburghumane.org).
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home.
