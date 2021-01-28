Douglas Eugene Soaper, 77, of Fort Valley, VA died January 24th, 2021 at Fairfax Inova Hospital.
He was born September 30th, 1943 in Delaplane, VA to the late Lynwood and Nannie Furr Soaper.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Frieda Parks Soaper, his children Threasa Thompson (Ronald), Eugenia Baker (Mark), Norman Soaper (Abby), Sharon Briscoe (Kelly), Karen Zopp (Todd), and Angela Dickerson (Chris). In addition twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog and best friend Itty Bitty.
He was the farm manager of Maple Springs Farm in Marshall, VA, while also having a full time area manager position with Wilson Tree Company for 27 years. After retiring Douglas started F&M Lawn Care and Snow removal Service named after his lovely wife Fredia Mae, which he worked until Fall 2020.
He was also a lifetime member of the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department and held the assistant chief position for several years.
He enjoyed tractor pulling, tinkering in the garage with motors and small engines, watching college and professional football, having family cookouts and gatherings, and interacting with friends on social media.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 4th, 2021 at 4pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.