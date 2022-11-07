Douglas “Dougie” Virginia Wines Thompson was born August 26, 1932 in Rectortown, VA to Robert “Duck” Wines and Virginia Sisk Wines of Fauquier County, Virginia. Dougie passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Virginia. She was 90 years old. Dougie was a career civil servant with the Department of the Army in Alexandria, VA and often recalled fond memories and lasting relationships with her colleagues. Dougie was a huge sports fan and frequented the bleachers of Fauquier High School sporting events with her sisters. She loved the Redskins, the Cavaliers, and the O’s. She had a fun-loving spirit, was quick to laugh, and enjoyed a good glass of wine with friends and family. Above all, her family was her heart.
Dougie is preceded in death by her parents Duck and Virginia Wines, son Timothy Thompson, husband Roy “Tim” Thompson, brother-in-law Henderson Glascock, brother Robert Wines, son-in-law Sullivan Susano, daughter Shirley Jean Joseph, and daughter Paulette Adale Thompson. Paulette Thompson will be interred with her mother on November 9, 2022
Dougie is survived by sister Shirley Glascock, brother William Wines, sister Bonnie Bower, daughter Virginia Faye Susano, son Douglas Roy Thompson, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, VA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 11:00 am at Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA. Burial immediately following at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, VA. Fellowship is welcome at Marshall United Methodist Church in Marshall, VA following burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marshall United Methodist Church, 8405 W. Main Street, Marshall, VA 20115.
