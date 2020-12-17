Douglas “Doug” Martin went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2020. In addition to his parents Haywood and Freida Martin, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bobby, Billy and Fred Martin. Doug is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Alice Martin, step children, Darlene Newberry(Will), James Barb and Danny Barb (Stephanie); siblings Frank (Cely), Louis, Polly, Phyllis, Virginia and Emily; Grandchildren Crystal Williams (Kenny), Danielle. Howell, Richard Newberry (Karen), Benjamin Barb, Ryan Scheibe, Emily Lee and Jonathan Lee as well as many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and life long friends.Doug worked as a carpenter most of his life building things for others. Doug had a love for family, children and animals. Doug was know for gardening and giving his crop to neighbors and friends. Doug would always jump in to help a neighbor.A graveside service will be held for only immediate family members due to Covid-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be scheduled later in 2021.
