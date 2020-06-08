Dottie Carol Cobb Couick-Newman, 78, of Amissville, passed away Wednesday,
June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mable Cobb;
husbands, Philip Lee Couick and James Donald Newman, 3 brothers and a sister.
Survivors include her son and two daughters and their spouses, John and Cindy
Couick of Amissville, Sheree and Joseph LaCasse of Radford, and Stephanie Baron
of Amissville; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother, Larry Cobb;
sisters, Roberta, Wilma, Linda and Donna; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Culpeper National Veterans
Cemetery.
The Couick-Newman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in
Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.