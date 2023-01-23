Dorothy Z. Hackley, a familiar, welcoming face at Hackleys Store in Amissville VA for many years passed peacefully at Fauquier Health Rehab and Nursing Center (FHRNC) in Warrenton VA on January 14, 2023. Dorothy, with her husband Graham, served their friends and neighbors side by side at Hackleys Store for over 5 decades.
Born on top of Laurel Ridge in WV on February 16, 1925, Dorothy Lee Zinn moved with her family to Amissville when she was 12. The family worked hard to establish their homestead. Dorothy even stacked barrel staves alongside her brothers at their father’s stave mill on present-day Battle Mountain Road, and lived the tale of walking miles to catch the school bus every day in all kinds of weather!
Upon graduating from Washington (VA) High School, where she was voted “prettiest girl” in her senior class, she worked for a short time in the mailroom of Capitol Airlines (now United) in Washington, DC.
In 1944 she boarded a Trailways bus that made regular stops in front of Hackleys Store, bound for nursing school at Wilmington General Hospital in DE. Upon receiving her nursing certification she became a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps serving during World War II. She married Graham in 1947, and then worked at the “old” Fauquier Hospital in Old Town Warrenton (VA) attending to many of her Amissville neighbors and friends. There being no rescue squads at that time, she often visited patients in their homes, or welcomed them into hers for shots (doctor-sanctioned, of course) and basic first aid.
Dorothy left nursing in 1963 to work fulltime with her husband at Hackleys Store, while raising her children, Janet and Larry, and living next door in the Hackley-family home (circa 1858) where her husband Graham and all of his siblings were born.
Always ones to support their community, Dorothy and Graham hired many Amissville teenagers to stock shelves at Hackleys, always encouraging them, supporting their educational pursuits, and feeding them on Friday nights!
Dorothy joined the Amissville United Methodist Church in 1947, later chairing many committees, including the one nearest to her heart – the Methodist Cemetery committee, which she chaired for many years.
In the 1950s Dorothy helped found the Amissville Civic Club that for many years supported families in need in the Amissville community. In that same spirit, she and Graham helped the Amissville Ruritan Club start the Amissville Christmas Baskets project over 50 years ago, staying involved in the project from its inception. The project is still alive and well, sponsored by the Amissville Community Foundation.
Dorothy’s bright smile was always her trademark. In retirement she enjoyed quilting, reading, being “Grandma” to her “favorite grandson” Joshua, and continuing her passion of sending cards for all occasions to those she loved. Her friends, and Zinn & Hackley families were precious to her.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Janet Hackley Makela (Ronald), her grandson Joshua Bryan Hackley Makela (Sophia Coleman), her sisters JoAnne Zinn Tilley, Nancy Zinn Nicholas (Farrell), special sister-in-law Betty Goss Zinn, and countless nieces and nephews that she adored.
She was predeceased by her husband E. Graham Hackley, son Larry Graham Hackley, parents Curtiss Cedric and Hazel Bennett Zinn, sisters C. Luerena Zinn and Helen Zinn Bricker (Karl), and brothers Paul C. Zinn (Louise), Frank R. Zinn (Anna), and Henry W. Zinn, and brother-in-law Wallace Tilley.
A Funeral/Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Amissville United Methodist Church. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Amissville Methodist Cemetery, P.O. Box 108, Amissville, VA 20106, the Amissville Community Foundation, P.O. Box 236, Amissville, VA 20106, Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 147, Amissville, VA 20106, or the Hackley Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Headwaters – Rappahannock Co. Public Education Foundation, 567 Mount Salem Ave, Washington, VA 22747.
