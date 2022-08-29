Dorothy Stultz Poe passed away peacefully in her home on August 25, 2022. She is reunited in death with her husband of 38 years, Jim Poe. She leaves behind her greatest joys – her children James Baxley (Tanya Kostenko) Poe and Margi (Robert) Falconi; grandchildren Kelly Falconi, Robert (Sarah Jacobson) Falconi, April (Ed Mengel) Falconi, Laura (Kenny Brown) Falconi and Diana (Jay) Desai; and great-grandchildren Jake Falconi, Harper Falconi, Clare Mengel, Audrey Mengel and Elena Brown.
Dottie was born on July 26,1930 in Washington DC into home that was always filled with music. She went on to earn a music degree from Mary Washington College and began a loving married life with Jim in Wytheville, VA in 1953. As she and Jim raised their family, Dottie was the favorite teacher of countless third-grade students at Roanoke Catholic Elementary School. When she retired from teaching, Dottie and Jim embraced life in horse country where she loved tending to the animals and gardens. Her later years were spent in a lovely spot in Reston, where she was thankful to be able to lead a very active life close to family.
Wherever Dottie lived, her home was a wonderful place to visit, and everyone felt comfortable and welcome. She loved to host big family gatherings, but even little visits were made special with pretty plates and a glass of champagne. Dottie wanted to know all about you, and whenever you were around Dottie, you felt understood, appreciated and loved.
Her devotion to her Catholic faith and her service to the community were an inspiration to those who worshipped with her throughout her life at Our Lady of Nazareth, Saint Stephen’s and Saint Thomas à Becket. She developed an ever-broader valuation for people of other beliefs and backgrounds as well. She volunteered and ministered to others in many ways, just one example being the heartfelt hand written notes that found their way to anyone needing encouragement or comfort.
Please join us in celebrating Dottie’s life. Funeral Mass, September 9, 11:00, Saint Thomas à Becket, Reston, VABurial, September 14, 11:30, Leeds Cemetery, Markham, VARoyston Funeral Home Roystonfh.com
