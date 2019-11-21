Dorothy Showers Shiflett, 95, of Markham, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Leeds Cemetery in Markham with the Rev. Terry Hendricks officiating.
Mrs. Shiflett was born on July 5, 1924 in Linden, Virginia to the late Walter Henry and Ruth Alma Johnson Showers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Newton Shiflett and nine siblings, Tom, Joe, Giles, Ray, Monk, Winnie, Elma, Jack and Lavinia.
After raising her children she became a licensed beautician and started her home business. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church and a graduate of Warren County High School.
Survivors include her daughter, Ruth Ann Florance of Marshall, Virginia; two sons, Billy Shiflett (Terri) of Front Royal, Virginia and Paul Shiflett (Christine) of Markham; ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
