Dorothy Ryder Sisson, 105, from Sumerduck, VA peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday September 5, 2022. Dorothy was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. Her passions included sewing, Scrabble, puzzles, and senior luncheons.
Dorothy is survived by her two children, Evelyn (Lynn) Moffitt and William Clayton Sisson Jr., two grandchildren, Julie Bagshaw and her husband David and Rebecca Wilson and husband Rico, and 6 great grandchildren: Brayden, Brooke, and Bradley Bagshaw and Adriana, Zachary, and Nathaniel Wilson, a sister Margaret Pence, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Sisson, her son-in-law Don Moffitt, her grandson Brian Moffitt and two sisters Eleanor Elliott and Jeanne Whitesell.
The family will receive friends on Thursday September 8th from 6pm to 8pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186.
The funeral will take place on Friday September 9th at 11am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA 22728.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her beloved Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
