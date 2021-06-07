You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Mae Church

Dorothy Mae Church

It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Mae Church announce she went home to Jesus on May 31, 2021 at age 76. Born June 3, 1944 to Clifton and Nannie Bell Carter in Marshall, Virginia. Dorothy was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved taking pictures, going to yard sales, and reading. She was kind, funny and always ready to have a good time. She loved being a mother and adored her children. Title of grandmother and great-grandmother were no different. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Robert Church, Sr., sister Holly Wines, mother Nannie Bell Carter, Father Clifton Carter, and brother Roy Carter. Surviving relatives include her four children, daughter Wanda Jenkins and husband Craig, sons, Jamie Church and wife Lisa, Christopher Church and wife Brandi and son Brian Carter. Siblings to include sisters Doris Gray, and Juanita Grimes, brother Wallace Carter. Eleven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Services to be held at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall Virginia on Friday, June 4th following a graveside service at Ada Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00, with services starting at 11:00.

The family has entrusted Royston Funeral Home with these arrangements.

