Dorothy Jean Babko Keys, 80, of Marshall, Virginia passed away at her home surrounded by family on October 19, 2020 . She was born March 13, 1940, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania to the late Nick Babko Sr. and Carrie Famularo Babko.
She is survived by her children Karen Levalley and Sharon Dexter and their spouses Craig LeValley and Rex Dexter. GrandChildren Ryan Murray, Zakk LeValley and Great GrandDaughter Kyleigh Murray.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Charles Dennis Keys.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 12:00pm - 2pm at Greenlee Funeral Home, 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown, PA, 15333.
Condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com and www.greenleefuneralhome.com
