Dorothy J. Childress, age 91, a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away on October 12, 2021 surrounded by her devoted family. She was predeceased by her husband, of 68 years, Reves F. Childress and her grandson, Alan Spencer.
She is survived by her children Reves Childress (Vera) of Escondido, CA., Reba Stanley (Carson-deceased) of Coeburn, Va., Jean Alt (Pete) of Warrenton, Va., and Barbara Childress of Spring Hill, Fl.
She was a homemaker who showed her love for her family in many ways, especially through her homemade cooking and stitched quilts. She was active in her church and her hobbies included gardening, traveling, quilting and baking cookies for everyone.
First and foremost she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She spent the last years of her life in the loving care of her daughter Jean and husband, Pete Alt.
She made an impact on all their lives and she will be forever remembered and loved.
The family wants to give a very special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
A visitation will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm at Moser Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10am at Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA. A burial will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at: www.moserfuneralhome.com
