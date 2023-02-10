Dorothy Gertrude “Gertie” Gray, 86 of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on February 7, 2023. Gertie grew up on a horse farm in Gaithersburg, MD. After, moving to VA she met her husband, Allen Elwood Gray (Apple Jack). They were married July 2, 1957, and moved to Lawton, Oklahoma after Elwood joined the military. While stationed in Oklahoma, they had their first child. They moved back to Warrenton, VA, and shortly after moving back, their second child was born. Together, they remained in their home here in Fauquier County for the remainder of her life.
She was well known in the county for the many years she worked at The Stable Door, the cafeterias for Fauquier County schools and for her community service with many local organizations. Gertie was an avid sportswoman, she enjoyed softball, bowling and was also a horse trainer/jockey. Her passion for all animals and especially her love for horses started in her childhood. She was one of the first female jockeys to race in the state of Maryland. Gertie enjoyed spending time and traveling with friends and family and was always on-the-go. She was always the light in the room, loved to entertain and would bring a smile to your face with something she said or did. Gertie had a huge heart and treated everyone as family.
Gertie was the dedicated matriarch of the Gray family. She always showed her family the meaning of unconditional love and how to never miss a moment. Gertie is preceded in death by her father, Julius P. Falke, her mother, Annie Laurie Falke and her brother, George Wheeler. She is survived by her husband, Allen E. Gray; her daughters, Julie G. Bailey (Tommy), Debby G. Waln (Eddie); her grandchildren, Jeffrey A. Bailey (Anna-Marie), Jamie L. Payton (Lee), Matthew A. Waln (Tori) and Cassie Williams (Shaun); her great grandchildren, Bailey and Abby Payton; Colton, Cameron, and Cailin Bailey; TayLynn, RayLynn and Lundynn Williams. Her love for life, family, and community will be carried on with each one of her family members.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9:30-10:30am; with service immediately following at Moser’s Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to Fauquier SPCA at 9350 Rogues Road, Midland, VA 22728.
