Dorothy (Dot) Woodward, born May 5, 1920, passed away peacefully at age 100 on April 14, 2021 of natural causes. She resided at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock, VA. Her husband, Harold C. Woodward preceded her in death. She is survived by her two children: her daughter, Kay LaManna and her husband, Tom, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; and her son, Ray Woodward and his wife, Dolly of Ft. Valley, VA. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Michelle LaManna Hale, her husband Matt and their son Owen of Annandale, VA; and Nick LaManna of Sterling, VA. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
Dorothy was born in Delaplane, VA to Thomas Edward (Ted) and Ethel Golden Budd. She was the oldest and last surviving member of her five Budd siblings.
Dot will always be remembered for her great meals she always had on hand to feed anyone. Her house was a gathering place for neighbors, family and friends who might drop by to say hello or spend an evening playing poker or a game of setback.
Services will be held at Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, VA on April 24, 2021. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, VA.
