Our cherished and adored matriarch, Dorothy (“Dot”) Davis Hopkins of Remington, Virginia, passed away on May 9, 2021. Dot was born January 14, 1927 in Lignum, Virginia, to the late Virginia Smith Davis and Grover Leonard Davis. She married her husband and soulmate, Elmer “Doots” Hopkins, in 1947 and their lifelong love for each other transcends his passing in 2008. They were kindred spirits, devoted to each other, enjoying a shared love of dancing, traveling, time with friends and family, and Kinloch Farm.
Retired from The Rochester Corporation, Dot was most proud of her role as a farmer’s wife. Former president and long-time member of the Remington branch of the FCE, familiarly known as the Homemakers’ Club, she epitomized their creed of fostering the highest ideals in home, church, school and public life; of being kind beyond the standards of charity; of being more thoughtful than love requires. Dot loved life and lived it her way, and what a remarkable life it was. She was always up for a new adventure or experience, whether trying out the new John Deere tractor or Caterpillar heavy equipment, going up in a cherry picker for a panoramic view, riding with a nephew on his Harley, sledding with her nieces, or trying out a new and foreign food. A master cook with a flair for baking, she liked sharing her culinary talents and recipes. She was tenacious, embracing all with her wit, charm, and grace. Tiny but mighty, unafraid, fierce, generous, a mother and advisor to many over almost a century, Dot treasured her family and friends; loved people and was truly an inspiration. She loved her church and was an active member of the Culpeper Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her sisters Thelma Davis McKeag and Alma Davis Tyler, and her brother William Garnett Davis. A devoted, loving and cherished aunt, she is survived by 14 nieces and nephews, a multitude of great and great grand nieces and nephews, and a legion of cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, Virginia, where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Baptist Home Foundation designated for The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA 22701; Remington Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., 200 East Marshall Street, Remington, VA 22734; or a charity of your choice.
