Dorothy Augusta Sinclair Ramey, 84 of Warrenton, Virginia passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Novant Health Haymarket Medical Center with her devoted family by her side.
She was born November 27, 1937, in The Plains, Virginia to the late William Henry Sinclair and Mazie Augusta Hotchkiss Sinclair. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas A. Ramey Jr of Warrenton; her son, Thomas Ramey of Chester, VA and two daughters, Deborah Ramey of Manassas, VA and Judy Spengler (Shawn) of Centreville, VA along with her four grandsons: William, Thomas, Matthew and Jonathan. Also, her sister Nellie Rutherford of Rixeyville, VA and her brother, William Sinclair (Donna) of Jeffersonton, VA. Along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
After high school, Dorothy went to work at the Pentagon in Arlington, VA where she worked for several years before leaving to start her life-long career as a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. Her joy was cooking for her family and friends. She made the world’s greatest deviled eggs! Along with cooking, her passion was the weather and watching the weather channel. We all called her ”The Weather Lady”. We know that God has her in charge of the weather department in Heaven! Her four grandsons were the joy of her life! William’s fishing and percussion, Thomas’ lacrosse and saxophone, Matthew’s bowling, tennis and tuba, and Jonathan with his lacrosse and trumpet. They kept Grammy very entertained.
Per Dorothy’s wishes, a graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 2:00pm at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Rd, Jeffersonton, VA, 22724. All are welcome to attend and help sing some of Dorothy’s favorite hymns. A reception will follow at the Warrenton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. We hope that you will join us.
In lieu of memorial contributions, Dorothy believed that everyone should save their money and keep a rainy day fund. As you save, please think of Dorothy.
