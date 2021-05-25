You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy Atkins Showers

Dorothy Atkins Showers

Dorothy Atkins Showers, 91, of Markham, passed away peacefully at Edenhurst Farm, her beloved home of 75 years on May 23rd, 2021 with her family by her side. 

To know her was to love her as Dorothy never met a stranger. She was always willing to open her home to family and friends. The world was a better place because of her. 

Dorothy was born on November 28, 1929 in Fauquier County. She was the daughter of Silas William Atkins and Rosie Cecil Frazier Atkins. 

She was predeceased by her husbands, Giles Marshall Showers and James Delaney Brown, a son Giles Marshall Showers, Jr, her brother Bennie Atkins and sisters Marie Willingham and Mary Jane Atkins. 

She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Grimsley of Markham and Karen Goff of Hume. Her brother, Bob Atkins of Front Royal, Four grandchildren, Justin Grimsley, Devin Pilson, Alex Goff and Emily Goff and two great grandchildren, Piper and Rhett Pilson. 

Also, surviving are three stepchildren, Chip Brown, Candy Glascock, Clif Brown, and many other numerous family members and friends. 

Dorothy was a member of Hume Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was a Sunday school teacher and active in the Woman’s Missionary Union and the Willing Workers Group. 

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 28 from 1:00 PM until funeral service begins at 2:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton.  Interment will follow at Leeds Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bengy Atkins, Ricky Atkins, Mike Atkins, Ben Atkins, Carl Willingham and Brad Updike. 

The family asks that Memorial Contributions be made to Hume Baptist Church- PO Box 7, Hume, VA 22639 or the Dementia Society of America- PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

