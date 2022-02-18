 Skip to main content
Doris McLean Coffey

Doris McLean Coffey, 85, passed away on January 11, 2022. Doris was preceded in death by her son Gregory and husband of 63 years, Mitch T. Coffey, the loss of whom arguably cost her whole heart; daughter, Darlene (John); grandchildren, James (Angela) and Tiffany; and great-granddaughter, Virginia Louise.

Doris married her childhood sweetheart and they had two children, Darlene Michele and Gregory Scott. Doris was a homemaker and doting mother, raising her children as the family moved from North Carolina to Virginia where they eventually settled in Warrenton in the late 1960’s. When the children were grown, Doris took a job working in the lunchroom of the local elementary school.

After retirement, Doris enjoyed “loafing” about the country with Mitch in their RV, purchased for touring her mother and mother-in-law around this great country. Family was the most important thing in Doris’ life. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Lake Anna during the summers, and on trips to Canada in the summers and winter. She was famous for her fried chicken, country fired steak, cherry yum yum, and especially her “Doris McMuffins” that she made for breakfast when the grandchildren visited.

A service is scheduled for 12:00PM on February 19, 2022, at Bethel United Methodist Church at 6903 Blantyre Road in Warrenton, immediately followed by an interment service at Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Blue Ridge Hospice, the Fauquier Food Bank, or the Fauquier SPCA.

