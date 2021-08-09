Doris Jeanne Ranno from Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the home she and her late husband Richard Anthony (Dick) Ranno built together. She was 93 years old.
Born in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late David Harshbarger and Kathrine Faith Confer, sister of the late Donald Harshbarger, she resided in Sea Cliff, New York until moving to Nokesville, Virginia in 1973, then to Warrenton in 1985.
Jeanne devoted her talents and energies to raising four children while also devoting herself to volunteer work with a number of organizations including the I.O.O.F whose purpose is giving aid to those in need and to pursuing projects for the benefit of all mankind. She also held a series of fulfilling positions in the hospitality industry. Later in her life she began a chapter of domestic and international travel.
She is survived by her three sons, Richard, Russell, and Glen; her daughter Kathryn and her husband, Ron Nelsen, and her Grandson Gary.
A memorial service for Jeanne will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Charles C. Smith officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Capital Caring Hospice, 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, Virginia 20105, or Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, 30 John Marshall Street, Warrenton, VA 20186.
