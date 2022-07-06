Doris Elizabeth Mattingly, age 89 passed away in Warrenton, Virginia on July 3, 2022. She was born on May 9, 1933 in Prince George’s County, Maryland to Mabel and Herbert Slunt. Doris is preceded in death by her first husband: Carl Bennett Hatcher, Jr. with whom she has two children: Wayne Bennett Hatcher and Debra H. Smyers. Grandchildren include Sara Rose Smyers, Lindsay Smyers, and Jenifer Smyers with great-grandchildren Theodore Smyers Haibon and Archie Smyers Haibon. Doris's second husband Virgil B. Mattingly passed away in 2013. Doris had a career in banking and later interior design. Services will be held at Moser’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 12 with visitation at 6 pm and a service at 7 pm. For more information, call: 540-347-3431. Online condolences may be made online at www.moserfuneralhome.com. Interment will take place at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Thursday July 14 at noon in Waldorf, Maryland: www.trinitymemorialgardens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.