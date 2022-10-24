Doris Elaine Lohr Gray of Warrenton, VA, age 73, went to be with her Lord on October 21, 2022. Born in Albemarle County, VA, she was a 1967 graduate of Stafford County High School in Stafford, VA, and is a member of the Church of God in Manassas, VA. Doris is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, James (Jim) Robert Gray of Warrenton, VA, daughters Naomi Herndon (late husband Todd) of Warrenton, VA and Amy Barksdale (husband Christopher) of Warrenton, VA, son Nathan Gray of Warrenton, VA, grandchildren Tyler Herndon (wife Amanda) of Catlett, VA, Ashley Abate (husband Joshua) of Pensacola, FL, Abbie Barksdale and Colton Barksdale both of Warrenton, VA, and Logan Herndon of Warrenton, VA, four great-grandchildren with a fifth on the way, and sisters Margaret Craiger (husband Ralph) of Stafford, VA and Clara Lilly (husband Garry) of Fredericksburg, VA. She was preceded in death by her father Rufus E. Lohr and mother Emma Wyant Lohr of Stafford, VA.
Doris was a beloved wife and mother who always put the needs of her family ahead of her own. Her family’s well-being was her primary concern, and even when she was suffering from serious health issues herself, she still wanted to make sure her dependent son Nathan was properly cared for. She loved God and was faithful to attend Church services as long as she was able to do so. Her family and friends treasure the memory of her kindness and her sense of humor, which she displayed even during her darkest hours.
Doris was never one to seek attention for herself, preferring to stay in the background. And yet, she still made a positive impression on all who knew her. Her sweet spirit was evident to all, and during her hospital stays, the nursing staff were known to argue over who attended to “Mrs. Gray” because her gentleness made her easy to care for. She was affectionately referred to as, “Aunt Doey” by her nieces and nephews who all faithfully received birthday and anniversary cards from her until her health started to decline. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
The family will forever be grateful to her heart donor and donor’s family for the precious gift of life that allowed them to have their wife and mother with them for almost six additional years. They are also grateful for the incredible commitment of the LVAD and transplant teams at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, the kindness of the staff at Burke Health & Rehabilitation Center, the genuine care by the staff of DaVita Dialysis Center in Haymarket, VA, the staff at Fauquier Home Health, Dr. Anita Maybach and her staff in Warrenton, VA, ProMedica Palliative and ProMedica Hospice Care, and the constant love and support of family and friends during her journey with heart disease and renal failure.
Family night will be on October 27 from 6:00-8:00 pm, and the service will be on October 28 at 10:00 am, both at the Church of God in Manassas, VA. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, VA at 2:00 pm. Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, VA is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Bridges program. Bridges was near and dear to Doris’s heart for their loving day-time care and support of her beloved son for the past 23 years. Checks payable to Bridges with “Doris Gray“ in the memo should be mailed to Bridges, Attention: Arlene Diorio, 13523 Beverly Ford Rd. Elkwood, VA 22718
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.