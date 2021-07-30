You have permission to edit this article.
Doris Ann Shipp Lehnen

Doris Ann Shipp Lehnen

Doris Ann Shipp Lehnen, 78 of Warrenton, VA passed away on July 27, 2021 at her daughter’s home.

She was born on May 31, 1943 in Richmond, VA a daughter of the late William Jefferson Shipp and Catherine Irene Little Shipp.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lehnen; her son, Eugene “Gene” Lehnen, II.

Doris grew up in Fauquier County and resided in Prince Georges County, MD where she worked as a school bus driver.  She and her husband retired to Charlotte County, Florida where she lived for 25 years before returning to Virginia.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Robert Lehnen, Michael Allen Lehnen, Sherry Lehnen Fair, and Richard Galen Lehnen, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 30 from 1:00 PM until the funeral service begins at 2:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton.  Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

