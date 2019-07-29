Doris A. Bomar, who resided at The Oaks in Warrenton, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Doris was born in Connersville, Indiana on May 13, 1930. She has resided at The Oaks since 2010. Doris was married to William Bomar in 1948, and was a loving wife and caring and loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She and Bill traveled the country in his airplane with their three daughters in tow. Bill was a me- chanical engineer with contracts with Boeing GE and others.
They lived in Seattle, Boston, New Orleans and Cincinnati and finally retired to Orlando, Flor-
ida.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her parents Ethel and Charles Norris.
She is survived by her three daughters, Betty Dewer and husband Jim of Durham, NC; Susan Ebbets and her husband Charles of Warrenton and Linda Guidry and her husband James of Louisiana; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Moser Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 am, burial will follow at Bright View Cemetery.
