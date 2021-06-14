Noted Environmental Pioneer, Philanthropist and Proponent of Organic Farming Dies
Dorette Louise (Dielle) Fleischmann died peacefully surrounded by loved ones and dedicated caretakers at her home, Over The Grass Farm, in The Plains, Virginia on June 6, 2021 of natural causes.
Born in 1931 to Julius Fleischmann Jr. and his wife Dorette, Dielle began a lifetime of adventure and travel on an around-the-world cruise on her father’s ship, Camargo when she was still a baby. They lived in Florence, London, and Canada before returning home to Winding Creek Farm in Cincinnati. An accomplished horsewoman, at Winding Creek her love of all animals and the outdoors took root, and during summers in Chatham, Massachusetts, she became the expert sailor she was all her life.
Educated at Chatham Hall and Smith College, and living most of her adult life in South Carolina, Washington, and Virginia, Dielle became interested and involved in environmental issues early in her adult life and remained active in local, national, and international concerns.
She served on many committees, such as The President’s Council of The American Farmland Trust and The Women’s Committee of The Smithsonian. She was a member of many boards of directors among which are the National Audubon Society (where she was a life member); the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (Slimbridge, Gloucester, England); the International Wilderness Leadership Foundation; the Friends of the US National Arboretum; and Fauna & Flora International (who celebrated her lifetime achievements in 2015). She was the US Representative of the World Wildlife Fund (Peru).
Notably Dielle was instrumental in getting the Four Holes Swamp, near Charleston South Carolina, preserved and incorporated into the National Audubon Society’s Francis Beidler Forest, in getting the 20,000 acres of the Santee Gun Club, in McClellanville, South Carolina, made into part of the Santee Coastal Reserve and in getting a tract of land in Naples, Florida, preserved as open space.
She was interested in and supported a diverse group of other causes such as The American Chestnut Foundation, The American Bird Conservancy, Bat Conservation International, The Sea Education Association, Doctors Without Borders, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the National Sporting Library, Planned Parenthood, Heifer International, the Island Press, and local fire and rescue squads.
Dielle travelled extensively throughout the world her entire life, frequently going to places before they were “found”. Most of her trips were explorations of areas with issues related to preserving wildlife, the environment, clean air, water and energy and meeting those championing these issues. Philanthropically, she helped these groups get established and when they were, she went on to help the next group.
Dielle was a prolific correspondent. Her long, handwritten letters, written in her beautiful script, connected people and ideas, moving projects forward. Hers was a life of imaginative, effective and dedicated involvement and commitment to the human and environmental issues she so clearly understood and championed.
She had two primary residences. The first was in McClellanvile South Carolina where she restored the gardens originally designed by Innocenti and Webel in the 1920’s and restored the old rice fields to provide waterfowl habitat. A lot of produce was grown hydroponically both for the house and the local market. While there she helped bring the Spoleto festival to Charleston and start the Middleton Place Hounds.
Dielle’s second residence was Over The Grass farm, a working farm in The Plains, Virginia which she preserved with the Piedmont Environmental Council. It was the venue for many family reunions, sometimes with tents in the yard to accommodate the overflow.
On the farm she established a natural based farming practice. The farm produced and marketed grass fed beef and lamb (and wool), eggs, honey, vegetables, fruits, jams and jellies, and shares in dairy cattle. The coolers and freezers were powered by solar panels and the gardens watered by captured rainfall. The farm children participated in the local fairs, 4H and FFA with farm livestock and produce with good success. She had hunt horses and one of them, Finvarra, went to the ‘84 Olympics and helped the USA win the team gold for eventing.
As anyone who visited can attest, whether in South Carolina or Virginia, when you visited her you never knew who would be there with you at the table. A new neighbor could be sitting next to anyone from a radio personality to an astronaut, an international wildlife conservationist could be sitting next to someone straight out of the hunting field, or a pack of kids could be pestering an anthropologist for more stories. Or those at the table could be the nucleus of an effort she was behind, or who she intended to have get behind her on something.
Her house was always open to overseas friends of friends who immediately became her friends too. Her living room had deep couches you couldn’t get out of and was full of books and magazines sharing space with puzzles, interesting mechanical toys, brain teasers, Webster's Dictionary, globes and a large jar of candied ginger. Chocolate was always available. There are several families in the neighborhood who stayed in the area because she took them under her wing and introduced them around, making them feel at home. She had that knack.
She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice, having sung with the DC National Choir, and after dinner, if you weren’t careful, you might get taught a song that would have you in stitches or blushing. Towards the end she taught her grandchildren, caregivers and helpers “There’s a hole in the bucket”, “Hallelujah Chorus”, “Kumbaya” and snippets from other songs from her youth.
She was predeceased by her parents, Julius Fleischmann, Jr. and Dorette Kruse Fleischmann, her brother Charles Fleischmann III, and grand-daughter Emily Fleischmann. Dielle is survived by her sister in law Blair S. Fleischmann of Cincinnati, Ohio, her sister Joan F Tobin of Washington, DC, her son Charles Fleischmann V and his wife, Blair, of Oxford, PA, her three daughters among which are Melanie Garnett of North Salem, NY, and Sallie Kreines of Fayetteville, OH, and nine grandchildren among which are Oliver Fleischmann, Jane Garnett, Sarah Garnett, Jacob Kreines, Zev Ransohoff, Aaron Ransohoff and Sam Ransohoff.
It is her wish that there be no funeral service but a celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Plains Fire and Rescue, The Piedmont Environmental Council, or Fauna & Flora International.
Family, friends far and near, caregivers and helpers (who became her friends too), we all miss her.
