Donna Wines Norris, age 53 a resident of Warrenton, VA passed away on February 3, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, VA.
She is predeceased by her husband, Phillip Michael Norris; parents, Charles Boston Wines and Shirley Temple Wines. Survived by her sister, Charlene Moore and her husband, Gerry of Warrenton, a brother, Charles Wines, Jr. of Warrenton, VA and a sister, Shelby Borghi and her husband, Mike of Marshall, VA; three step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences at moserfuneralhome.com. Please donate in lieu of flowers to the Amercan Cancer Society, cancer.org
