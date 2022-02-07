 Skip to main content
Donna Rea Friend

Donna Rea Friend
Donna Rea Friend69of WarrentonVA, passed away on January 17, 2022surrounded by her husband and two children. Donna was born July 6, 1952, in Moon TownshipPA. She was proceeded in death by her mother Shirley Jean Alimena and her father Frank Alimena. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Darell Friend; her daughter Carrie Missaggia (Michael) and their children, Roman, Ethan, and Caleb; her son Dan Friend (Erin) and their children Carter and Kaleigh; along with her brothers William Alimena (Lyn), David Alimena (Suzanne), and her sister Sandra Forsythe (Donald), and her four nephews and three nieces. Donna volunteered countless hours in Fauquier County Schools as her children were growing up. She will be most remembered for her hospitality, her amazing ability to turn leftovers into gourmet meals, and for always having homemade cookies in the freezer. A private memorial will be scheduled later this spring for family and friends. Memorial donations in Donna’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.

