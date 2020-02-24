Donna Marie Browne, 77, of Granbury, Texas passed away on February 18, 2020 at Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, Virginia. She was born October 7, 1942 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Evelyn G. Kester and James M. Proudfoot.
Donna worked for the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division in Washington, D.C. for 29 years. She also worked at Grissom Air Force Base in Kokomo, Indiana and was a volunteer at the Kennedy Center and at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Donna was a member of Takoma Park Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. She loved her dogs, which she had many. She also enjoyed musicals and taking her dogs to visit residents at nursing homes in Granbury.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Janet L. Estep, and her husband, W. James Browne. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Mae Shaffer of Warrenton, Virginia, brother, John E. Pross of Takoma Park, Maryland, niece, Melissa Baumann and great niece, Brooke N. Thomas of Parsonsburg, Maryland, many cousins and her dogs, Eddie and Charlotte.
Donna’s family will receive friends at 11 a.m. on March 4 for a memorial service at Triumph Baptist Church, Warrenton, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions in honor of Donna be made to your local SPCA, Humane Society, Guide Dogs for the Blind or Triumph Baptist Church.
