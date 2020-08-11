Donna Mae Blackburn, 84 of Bealeton, VA passed away on August 8, 2020 at her home.
She was born on August 29, 1935 in Bluefield, WV a daughter of the late Ethel Hardy. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Johnson Blackburn.
Mrs. Blackburn retired from Fauquier County Public Schools. She was a member of Landmark Tabernacle in Front Royal for over 25 years. In the last three years, she appreciated the Family Worship Center church family in Bealeton who made her feel like family.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Mildred Jane George Frick who was her devoted caregiver and her husband Steve, Dorothy Rose and her husband Ronnie, and Brenda Bowman and her husband Stewart; one brother, Douglas Boothe (Kathryn) of Bluefield, VA; six grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and five great great grandsons.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2:00 PM at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Families Forward Virginia (Prevent Child Abuse Virginia), 8011 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA 23229 (familiesfirstva.org)
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.