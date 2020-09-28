Donald Sidney Cherry, 83, of Catlett died September 25, 2020 at Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville.
He was born July 1, 1937 in Dayton , Washington to the late Alfred and Velma Marie Cherry.
In addition to his wife of 54 years Linda Sechrist Cherry, he is survived by a son Gregory W. Cherry (Angela) of Lexington, SC, and daughter Elizabeth Everett (Scott) of Waco, TX; brother Wesley Cherry; and beloved grandchildren Alexandra Peterson, Hannah Cherry, Emma Cherry, Andrew Everett, and Matthew Everett.
A Memorial Service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3 pm. with Military Honors provided by the United States Army.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed Fauquier (feedfauquier.org).
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
