Donald Ray Embrey, 69 of Sumerduck, VA passed away on Jan. 6, 2020 at Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC.
He was born on July 19, 1950 in Fauquier County, VA a son of the late William and Pauline Heflin Embrey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Larry Embrey.
Mr. Embrey owned and operated Donald Embrey Seamless Guttering and lived for his business. Mr. Embrey loved to hunt, fish, and spend time at the beach and he loved his family tremendously. He was a member of Sumerduck Ruritan Club.
He is survived by his wife to whom he was married on June 21, 1974, Mary Novak Embrey; two children, Angel Patterson and Jeremy Embrey both of Sumerduck; two sisters, Hazel Cooper and Donna Sue Compton; and four grandchildren, Austin Embrey, Kainen Patterson, Isaiah Patterson and Kevin Myers.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Sunday, Jan. 12 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 12714 Elk Run Road, Midland, VA by Rev. M. Peyton Embrey. Interment will follow at Sumerduck Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sumerduck Ruritan Club.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.