Donald N. Ethier of Naples, FL passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2022. He was 76.
Don was born in Waterbury, CT to the late Donald N. Ethier and Margaret Picket Ethier on November 13, 1945 and grew up in Washington, CT.
He was a day student high school graduate of The Frederick Gunn School in Washington, CT. He possessed a BA in Psychology from Earlham College and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He was also a Certified Association Executive. He lived most of his life in Virginia, half of which was on a horse farm in Warrenton, VA. Don commuted into Northern VA and Washington, DC for work at various associations as a marketing professional.
Don is survived by his wife, Trish Ethier, of Naples, FL and three children; Philip Ethier, of Austin, TX, Renee Ethier, of Arlington, VA, and Tommy Ethier, of Herndon, VA. He is also survived by his younger sister, Christine Ethier Murphy and husband, Mike Murphy, of Bellevue, WA.
Don was an outside guy who loved messing around with his tractor, cutting and splitting wood, and hunting on his property. As a previous marathon runner and avid bicyclist, he always enjoyed watching marathons, track and field and cycling races on television. He especially enjoyed his bicycle rides after retiring to Naples, FL.
His celebration of life will be a private family affair. Memorial contributions in Don’s memory can be made to: The Frederick Gunn School, 22 Kirby Road, Washington, CT, 06793. To sign Don’s guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home, Family Owned and Operated since 1978.
