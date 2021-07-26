Donald Lee Nuckles, Sr, 82, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, VA on Friday, July 16, 2021, after a long illness.
“Don” was born in Bishop, VA on July 10, 1939, to Howard E. Nuckles and Hazel Owens Nuckles and spent his youth in the southwestern region of this state. As a young adult, he was among a large number of rural Virginians who settled in the Washington, DC, Metropolitan area, seeking economic opportunity in the growing region. Don eventually made a career as a meat cutter and Meat Department manager for Safeway Stores for 35 years. In 1962, he married the former Corina Elswick, who preceded him in death.
Don relished his leisure time and often spent it with family, relaxing on his back porch swing where he could be counted upon for colorful stories that he would swear were true. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, vintage cars, and watching NASCAR racing, among other hobbies.
Don leaves behind a son, Donald Lee Nuckles, Jr (Liz Monseur), and a daughter, Regina (Tony) Frazier, four grandchildren, Donald Lee Nuckles III, Jon Paul Nuckles, Shannon Grabato, their spouses, and Anthony (AJ) Frazier. He was “Papa” to six great-grandchildren, as well. He is also survived by his brother, Danny Nuckles, and wife Virginia, of Russell County, VA.
A private graveside service for family will be held in August; a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
